Elixir Energy Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Elixir Energy Limited ( (AU:EXR) ) has shared an update.

Elixir Energy Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting. The successful passing of these resolutions, including the re-election of a director and approval of an employee incentive plan, indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic development.

More about Elixir Energy Limited

Elixir Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of energy resources. The company is involved in projects that aim to harness and supply energy, contributing to the energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,658,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$60.18M

