Elixir Energy Appoints New CFO Amidst Strategic Growth Phase

Elixir Energy Limited ( (AU:EXR) ) has issued an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has appointed Mr. Justin Ferravant as the new Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, succeeding Ms. Vicky Allinson. This appointment comes at a crucial time as the company is entering a period of increased operational activity, with a focus on strategic execution and financial management. Mr. Ferravant brings over 25 years of experience in the energy and resources sectors, having held senior positions at Origin Energy and Santos Limited. His expertise in financial management and strategic project delivery is expected to provide strong financial leadership as Elixir advances its growth programs.

More about Elixir Energy Limited

Elixir Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the commercialization of its acreage in Queensland’s Taroom Trough. The company is involved in testing, drilling, and seismic programs, aiming to enhance financial control and strategic execution.

YTD Price Performance: -4.55%

Average Trading Volume: 3,374,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$58.78M

