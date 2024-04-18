Elixir Energy Advances Daydream-2 Gas Project

Elixir Energy Limited (AU:EXR) has released an update.

Elixir Energy Limited has launched the next phase of its Daydream-2 appraisal project at the Grandis project near Queensland’s Wallumbilla gas hub, employing Halliburton’s services for a six-stage stimulation program. Following the promising results of gas flow from the Lorelle Sandstone, the company is now focused on extensive flow testing of multiple targets to inform an upcoming resource assessment. Investors are keenly watching as this critical phase promises to yield significant insights within weeks.

For further insights into AU:EXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.