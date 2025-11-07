Elixinol Wellness Announces Rescheduled Extraordinary General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Elixinol Wellness ( (AU:EXL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd has announced a reminder for its shareholders about an upcoming extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 10 November 2025. The meeting, initially set for 31 October 2025, has been rescheduled, and shareholders have been provided with an amended Notice of Meeting, Access Letter, and Proxy Form. Proxy voting will close on 8 November 2025, but shareholders can still vote by attending the meeting directly. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and decisions.

More about Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX: EXL) is a global health and wellness company that focuses on innovating, marketing, and selling hemp and other plant-derived food, skincare, and nutraceutical products. The company operates in Australia and the USA with a vertically integrated business model, offering products across human nutrition, human wellness, pet wellness, and superfood ingredients. These products are marketed under various brands such as Hemp Foods Australia, The Healthy Chef, Mt Elephant, Soul Seed, Field Day, and The Australian Superfood Co, and are distributed through grocery, wholesale, and e-commerce channels.

YTD Price Performance: -68.42%

Average Trading Volume: 403,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.32M

For an in-depth examination of EXL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue