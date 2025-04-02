Elin Electronics Announces Postal Ballot for Director Appointment

Elin Electronics Limited ( (IN:ELIN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Elin Electronics Limited has announced a postal ballot to seek approval from its members for the appointment of Ms. Priyanka Jain as an Independent Director for a five-year term starting February 2025. This move is part of the company’s governance strategy to strengthen its board, potentially impacting its operational and strategic direction positively.

More about Elin Electronics Limited

Elin Electronics Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of electronic products. The company is based in India and has a market focus on providing quality electronic solutions.

