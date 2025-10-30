Elica S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elica S.p.A. ( (IT:ELC) ) has provided an announcement.

Elica S.p.A. reported a revenue growth of 5.1% in the third quarter of 2025, driven by new products in the Cooking Division and increased market share in the Motors Division. Despite challenges such as unfavorable exchange rates and a low market demand, Elica continues to invest in expanding its product range and strengthening distribution, aiming to transform into a leading cooking company.

More about Elica S.p.A.

Elica S.p.A. operates in the home appliances industry, focusing on the production of kitchen hoods and motors. The company is known for its innovation in cooking products and has a strong market presence in Europe and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 36,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €115.6M

