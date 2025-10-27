Eli Lilly’s Phase 1 Study on LY3127804: A Terminated Exploration in Cancer Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company conducted a Phase 1 study titled A Phase 1 Study of LY3127804 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Ramucirumab in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors. The study aimed to evaluate the safety of LY3127804, both alone and combined with Ramucirumab, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatments for challenging cancer conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested the drug LY3127804, administered intravenously, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with another drug, Ramucirumab. The purpose was to assess the safety and optimal dosing of these treatments for solid tumors.

Study Design: This interventional study was non-randomized with a parallel assignment. There was no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants knew the treatments being administered. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, aiming to establish safe dosage levels.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 3, 2015, with primary completion initially expected in 2025. However, the study was terminated, with the last update submitted on October 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and understanding its current status.

Market Implications: The termination of this study could impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it suggests challenges in developing LY3127804 as a viable treatment. Investors may need to consider this alongside industry trends and competitor developments in cancer treatment research.

The study has been terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue