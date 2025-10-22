Eli Lilly’s New Study on Brenipatide: A Potential Game-Changer for Alcohol Use Disorder

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company is spearheading a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Brenipatide Compared With Placebo for the Treatment of Adult Participants With Alcohol Use Disorder (RENEW-ALC-2). The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of brenipatide in treating adults with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and hazardous alcohol use, a condition with significant health implications.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the drug LY3537031, administered subcutaneously, against a placebo. The intervention aims to determine if LY3537031 can effectively reduce alcohol use in individuals diagnosed with AUD.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, assessing the therapeutic potential of LY3537031.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin recruitment on October 13, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the commencement of participant enrollment and the latest developments in the study’s progress.

Market Implications: As Eli Lilly advances this study, the potential success of brenipatide could positively impact its stock performance, driven by investor optimism about addressing AUD, a significant unmet medical need. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry may also feel pressure to accelerate their research in similar therapeutic areas.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue