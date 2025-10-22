Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Alcohol Use Disorder

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Brenipatide Compared With Placebo for the Treatment of Adult Participants With Moderate-to-Severe Alcohol Use Disorder (RENEW-ALC-1)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of brenipatide in treating adults with moderate-to-severe Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a significant public health concern.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the drug LY3537031, administered subcutaneously, against a placebo. LY3537031 is intended to reduce symptoms of AUD and improve patient outcomes.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning neither participants nor investigators know who receives the actual drug or placebo. The primary goal is to assess treatment efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on October 13, 2025, with the latest update on October 21, 2025. Recruitment has not yet started, indicating that the study is in its initial phases.

Market Implications: The initiation of this study could positively influence Eli Lilly’s stock, as successful results may lead to a new treatment option for AUD. This could enhance investor sentiment, especially if the drug shows promise compared to competitors in the AUD treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue