Elgi Equipments Faces GST Penalty Over Address Mismatch

Elgi Equipments Limited has been informed by the Uttarakhand SGST Department of a penalty amounting to Rs.5,68,800 due to a mismatch in delivery addresses between a tax invoice and a lorry receipt. The company has clarified that this was an inadvertent error with no intention to evade tax, and plans to appeal the penalty. Despite the penalty, the company states that there is no financial or operational impact on its activities.

Elgi Equipments Limited operates in the industrial equipment sector, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of air compressors and related equipment. The company is known for its innovative solutions and serves a diverse range of industries globally.

