Elevra Lithium Settles Underwriting Fees with Share Issuance

Elevra Lithium ( (AU:ELV) ) has issued an update.

Elevra Lithium Limited has issued 287,500 new fully paid ordinary shares at $4.80 per share to CG Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd to settle remaining underwriting fees owed to Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited. This issuance is part of a conditional institutional placement previously announced and approved by shareholders, reflecting the company’s compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and its strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ELV) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elevra Lithium stock, see the AU:ELV Stock Forecast page.

More about Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer with projects in Québec, Canada, United States, Ghana, and Western Australia. The company holds 100% of North American Lithium and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Québec. In the United States, it owns the Carolina Lithium project, and in Ghana, it has a 22.5% stake in the Ewoyaa Lithium project in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. Additionally, Elevra has a significant tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which is prospective for gold and lithium.

Average Trading Volume: 733,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$677.2M

