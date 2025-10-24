Elevra Lithium Announces New Securities Issue to Bolster Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elevra Lithium ( (AU:ELV) ) has shared an announcement.

Elevra Lithium Limited announced a proposed issue of 287,500 ordinary fully paid securities, set to take place on October 28, 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s capital base, potentially strengthening its market position and supporting its ongoing projects in the lithium sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ELV) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target.

More about Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the production and distribution of lithium products. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of lithium resources, catering to the growing demand for lithium in various applications, including electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 721,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$722.2M

For a thorough assessment of ELV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

