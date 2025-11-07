Elevate Uranium Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Elevate Uranium Ltd ( (AU:EL8) ) just unveiled an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has announced the quotation of 71,428,572 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code EL8. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing additional capital for its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EL8) stock is a Sell with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elevate Uranium Ltd stock, see the AU:EL8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium Ltd operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing uranium projects to meet the growing demand for nuclear energy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,348,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$123.4M

For detailed information about EL8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue