Elevate Uranium Ltd Announces 2025 AGM Date and Director Elections

Elevate Uranium Ltd ( (AU:EL8) ) has provided an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has announced the date for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth. A key agenda item will be the election of directors, with nominations closing on October 7, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will influence the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

More about Elevate Uranium Ltd

Elevate Uranium Ltd operates in the uranium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EL8 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 772,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$154.2M

