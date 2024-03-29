Eletrobras Wins Big in ANEEL Transmission Auction

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiary Eletronorte, has successfully secured lots 1, 3, 5, and 9 in the ANEEL Transmission Auction nº 01/2024, which will enable the company to strengthen its position in the energy transmission market and expand regional interconnections. This move aligns with Eletrobras’s strategy to reposition and grow its transmission revenue over the next 30 years. The company reiterates its commitment to maximizing shareholder returns with a focus on capital discipline and operational synergies.

