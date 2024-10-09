Eletrobras Announces Strategic Energy Contract Shifts

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiary Eletronorte, has entered into new Reserve Energy Contracts with the CCEE, following the Provisional Measure No. 1,232. These developments include the termination of previous energy contracts and the withdrawal from pre-existing claims against the Union, all under the approval of ANEEL Dispatch No. 3,025. The company’s announcements contain forward-looking statements, projecting future economic circumstances and their potential impact on company performance.

