Elementos Limited Set to Boost Tin Supply

Elementos Limited, an ASX-listed tin company, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for tin, critical in the electronics industry, by advancing its two major mining projects in Spain and Australia. The company’s Oropesa Tin Project in Andalucía is nearing the completion of its definitive feasibility study (DFS) and regulatory approvals, aiming to become a significant tin supplier in Europe. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania further solidifies Elementos’s growth potential in the tin market.

