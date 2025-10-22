Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) has provided an announcement.

Elementis has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 167.8834 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, impacting the total number of voting rights and shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Hold with a £172.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis receives a moderate score of 60, primarily driven by strong cash flow generation and stable technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and ongoing profitability issues weigh heavily on the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about Elementis

Elementis is a specialty chemicals company that operates in various sectors, providing a range of products and services. The company is known for its focus on the development and distribution of additives and specialty chemicals, catering to industries such as personal care, coatings, and energy, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 940,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £941.7M

