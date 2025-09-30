Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) has provided an announcement.

Elementis has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 161.0507 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to optimizing financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Hold with a £164.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis faces profitability challenges, reflected in a negative P/E ratio and net losses. While cash flow generation is strong and the balance sheet is stable, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum. The stock’s valuation metrics warrant caution, with a modest dividend yield offering limited compensation for risks.

More about Elementis

Elementis is a specialty chemicals company that operates in various industries, providing a range of products and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions and enhancing its market position through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £925.5M

