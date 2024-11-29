Elemental Altus Royalties Revamps Board Structure

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has announced a strategic refreshment of its Board of Directors, reducing its size to enhance independence and decision-making. The company has also formed a Nominating & Governance Committee to ensure effective corporate governance and is planning to appoint independent directors.

For further insights into TSE:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.