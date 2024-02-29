Elemental Altus Foresees Strong Growth and Technology Boosts

Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. reports significant growth in mineral reserves and resources at Caserones, with a more than 35% increase in contained copper, and anticipates production boosts at Diba and Bonikro, which are key to near-term revenue growth. Additionally, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company’s collaboration with Rio Tinto’s subsidiary Nuton LLC promises advanced technology application for its Cactus Mine Project, potentially enhancing Elemental Altus’s copper royalty benefits.

