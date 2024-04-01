Element79 Gold Boosts Funding with Successful Placement

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp has successfully completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising an additional $300,075 and issuing over 1.3 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, potentially accelerating if the stock trades at or above $0.40. The company aims to finalize its fundraising with the last tranche soon, contributing to the development of its high-grade gold and silver mining projects.

For further insights into TSE:ELEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.