Element79 Discovers Extensive Gold-Silver Potential

Element79 Gold Corp. has reported promising results from extensive underground mapping and channel sampling at its Lucero property, revealing a larger-than-expected network of mineralized veins with significant gold-silver potential. The company’s exploration efforts have identified key zones for further investigation, indicating substantial opportunities for resource expansion. This advancement strengthens Element79’s commitment to sustainable exploration and value creation for shareholders.

