Element Solutions Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals technology company that provides innovative solutions to enhance the performance of products across various industries, including electronics, automotive systems, and offshore energy. In its third quarter of 2025, Element Solutions reported record results with net sales of $656 million, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $147 million, the highest since its founding, despite a slight decrease in net income to $39 million. The electronics segment led the growth with an 11% increase in net sales, while the Industrial & Specialty segment faced a decline due to divestitures. The company also reported strong cash flows from operating activities amounting to $100 million. Looking ahead, Element Solutions is optimistic about its future growth, narrowing its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to the higher end of its previous range. The recent acquisition of Micromax is expected to contribute significantly to earnings in 2026, and the company continues to explore opportunities for further growth through new product introductions and potential acquisitions.

