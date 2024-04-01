Element Fleet Eyes Growth with New Board Nominee

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has released an update.

Element Fleet Management Corp., a leading global automotive fleet manager, has announced the nomination of Luis Téllez to its Board of Directors ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024. Téllez, with a distinguished career in both the private and public sectors in Mexico, brings a wealth of experience, including former roles as Senior Advisor at KKR, CEO of the Mexico Stock Exchange, and Minister of Communications and Transportation. His expertise is expected to be a valuable asset in supporting Element’s continued success and growth, particularly in the Mexican market.

