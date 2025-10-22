Element 25 Issues Unquoted Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Element 25 Limited ( (AU:E25) ) has provided an update.

Element 25 Limited announced the issuance of 5,083,357 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be quoted on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted, reflecting the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key personnel.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:E25) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Element 25 Limited stock, see the AU:E25 Stock Forecast page.

More about Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production and development of manganese products. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of manganese ore, which is a critical component in steel production and battery technology.

Average Trading Volume: 433,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$98.03M

