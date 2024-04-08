Element 25 Eyes Expansion of Butcherbird Project

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited is advancing its Butcherbird Project, with plans to increase manganese oxide concentrate production to 1.1 million tonnes annually, as per a Feasibility Study. The project, which boasts a significant manganese resource, is moving into detailed due diligence with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) for potential funding. Meanwhile, the company is also working on a high-purity manganese sulfate plant in the US to supply materials for EV battery manufacturing.

