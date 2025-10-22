Element 25 Appoints Altris Engineering for Butcherbird Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Element 25 Limited ( (AU:E25) ) has issued an update.

Element 25 Limited has appointed Altris Engineering to lead the expansion project at its Butcherbird Manganese Mine in Western Australia. The project aims to increase manganese ore production to 1.1 million tonnes per annum, with an estimated capital cost of AU$64.8 million. This expansion is part of Element 25’s strategy to supply both traditional steel-related manganese demand and feedstock for its planned high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate facility in the USA. The project is expected to generate significant returns, with a pre-tax Net Present Value of AU$561 million and a 96% pre-tax Internal Rate of Return. The collaboration with Altris Engineering, known for its expertise in the mineral processing sector, marks a critical step in Element 25’s global strategy.

More about Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the production of manganese. The company is engaged in expanding its operations at the Butcherbird Manganese Mine in Western Australia, with plans to increase its manganese ore production to support a high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate production facility in Louisiana, USA.

