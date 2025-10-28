Element 25 Advances Butcherbird Expansion with Strategic Funding and Engineering Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Element 25 Limited ( (AU:E25) ) just unveiled an update.

Element 25 Limited has announced a series of strategic financial and operational developments aimed at expanding its Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia. The company completed a AU$10 million share placement and secured a AU$50 million senior debt facility from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to fund the expansion, which will increase production capacity to 1.1 million tonnes per annum. This expansion is crucial for supplying feedstock to their planned high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate facility in Louisiana, USA, and for meeting other customer demands. Additionally, Element 25 has appointed Altris Engineering to lead the detailed engineering design for the Butcherbird Expansion Project, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning in the manganese sector.

More about Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of manganese. The company is primarily engaged in the development of the Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia, which is a significant manganese resource. Element 25 is also planning to establish a high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate production facility in Louisiana, USA, indicating a strategic focus on battery-grade manganese products.

