Elektroimportøren AS Recalls Construction Boards Due to Asbestos

An update from Elektroimportoren AS ( (DE:9F9) ) is now available.

Elektroimportøren AS has initiated a full recall of its Procon Masterplate construction board due to confirmed asbestos traces. The recall impacts 9431 boards sold to around 700 customers, with a turnover of NOK 1 million. The company acted promptly by removing the product from stores and contacting affected customers, highlighting its commitment to safety and compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 60,828

Current Market Cap: NOK718.6M

