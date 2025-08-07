Electrotherm (India) Limited to Hold 39th AGM via Video Conferencing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Electrotherm (India) Limited ( (IN:ELECTHERM) ) has issued an announcement.

Electrotherm (India) Limited announced that its 39th Annual General Meeting will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means on September 10, 2025. This move aligns with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ guidelines and reflects the company’s adaptation to digital communication methods, potentially enhancing accessibility for stakeholders.

More about Electrotherm (India) Limited

Electrotherm (India) Limited operates in the engineering and manufacturing industry, focusing on products such as electric vehicles, induction melting furnaces, and transformers. The company is headquartered in Gujarat, India, and has a significant presence across various Indian cities and international locations like Bangladesh.

Average Trading Volume: 4,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 10.73B INR

