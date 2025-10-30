Electrolux Professional Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Electrolux Professional Ab Class B ( (ECTXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Electrolux Professional Ab Class B presented to its investors.

Electrolux Professional AB Class B is a leading company in the commercial kitchen and laundry solutions sector, known for its innovative products and global reach. In the third quarter of 2025, Electrolux Professional reported a slight decrease in net sales by 3.9% compared to the previous year, though it achieved organic sales growth of 0.7%. The company’s EBITA, excluding items affecting comparability, remained stable at SEK 327 million, reflecting a margin of 11.6%. The company launched an efficiency program aimed at streamlining operations and improving profitability, which impacted the reported EBITA with SEK 235 million in items affecting comparability. The Food & Beverage segment saw a 1.2% organic sales increase, while Laundry sales remained flat. Despite challenges in certain regions, the company improved its underlying EBITA margin and maintained positive cash flow after investments. Looking forward, Electrolux Professional is focused on enhancing its competitive edge through strategic initiatives, including continued investment in research and development and a shift towards digital sales capabilities. The management remains optimistic about achieving profitable growth through these efforts.

