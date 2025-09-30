Electrolux Professional Announces Share Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Electrolux Professional AB ( ($SE:EPRO.B) ) has shared an announcement.

Electrolux Professional AB announced the conversion of 50 Series A shares to Series B shares, reducing the total number of votes in the company. This change reflects shareholder requests and results in a total of 35,964,307.8 voting rights, with the company having a total of 287,397,450 registered shares.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:EPRO.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Electrolux Professional AB stock, see the SE:EPRO.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Electrolux Professional AB

Electrolux Professional Group is a leading global provider of food service, beverage, and laundry equipment for professional users, known for its sustainability leadership. The company operates in over 110 countries, with a focus on making customers’ work-life easier and more profitable through innovative products and a worldwide service network. In 2024, it reported global sales of SEK 12.5 billion and employed approximately 4,300 people. Its B-shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 164,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK16.9B

For an in-depth examination of EPRO.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue