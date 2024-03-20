ElectraMeccanica Shareholders Approve Major Merger

Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) has released an update.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. successfully held a special meeting where shareholders approved significant corporate actions including a merger arrangement with Xos, Inc., executive compensation related to the deal, and a company name change to ‘ElectraMeccanica North America Corp.’ The arrangement received a resounding 86.2% vote in favor and is pending customary closing conditions and court approval.

For further insights into SOLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.