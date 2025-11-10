Electra Advances Cobalt Refinery Construction with Major Tender

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Electra Battery Materials Corp ( (TSE:ELBM) ) has shared an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation has issued a major tender package for mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation work as part of its cobalt refinery construction in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario. This marks a significant step towards full construction mobilization, with the refinery set to be North America’s first cobalt sulfate refinery. The tender issuance indicates Electra’s readiness to advance construction, supported by project financing and completed equipment procurement, with commissioning targeted for 2027.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is a leader in advancing North America’s critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The company focuses on constructing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. Electra also holds significant land in Idaho’s Cobalt Belt and is exploring black mass recycling and nickel refining opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 575,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$133.1M

