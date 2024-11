Elecom Co (JP:6750) has released an update.

Elecom Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend payout of ¥24 per share, reflecting its commitment to progressive dividends and a payout ratio of over 30%. This decision, approved by the Board of Directors, aligns with the company’s policy of rewarding shareholders while enhancing earnings and retaining profits for future growth.

