Eleco plc Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

The latest announcement is out from Eleco ( (GB:ELCO) ).

Eleco plc has announced the issuance and allotment of 100,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options under its 2014 Share Option Plan. These shares are set to be admitted to trading on AIM, with the total number of voting rights in the company reaching 83,557,397. This move reflects Eleco’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its market presence and operational capacity within the built environment software sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELCO) stock is a Buy with a £176.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eleco stock, see the GB:ELCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELCO is a Outperform.

Eleco’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events drive its overall score. While technical indicators highlight bullish momentum, caution is advised due to overbought conditions. Valuation remains a concern with a high P/E ratio, although the company’s growth strategy and market confidence support a positive outlook.

More about Eleco

Eleco plc is an AIM-listed specialist international provider of software and related services to the built environment. The company operates through brands like Elecosoft, BestOutcome, PEMAC, Vertical Digital, and Veeuze, with centers in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and the USA. Its software solutions are utilized by international customers throughout the building lifecycle, supporting project management, estimation, visualization, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and property management.

Average Trading Volume: 159,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £144M

