Eldorado Gold Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Updates Guidance

An announcement from Eldorado Gold ( (TSE:ELD) ) is now available.

Eldorado Gold reported strong financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025, with gold production reaching 115,190 ounces and revenue totaling $434.7 million. The company is on track with its Skouries Project, expected to commence in Q1 2026, and has adjusted its annual gold production guidance to 470,000-490,000 ounces due to record high gold prices and increased royalty rates in Turkiye. Despite challenges at the Olympias mine, Eldorado’s financial position remains robust with significant cash reserves, though free cash flow was negative due to substantial growth capital investments.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ELD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ELD is a Neutral.

Eldorado Gold’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability, is a key strength. However, mixed technical indicators and challenges in free cash flow generation present risks. The valuation is reasonable, but the lack of a dividend yield may deter some investors.

More about Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a leading gold mining company with operations primarily focused on gold production. The company operates several mines and projects, including the Lamaque Complex and the Skouries Project, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 480,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.12B

