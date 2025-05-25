Elders Limited Reports Strong HY25 Recovery Amid Livestock Price Surge

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Elders Limited ( (AU:ELD) ) has provided an update.

Elders Limited reported a significant recovery in its HY25 results with a 67% increase in underlying EBIT, driven by higher livestock prices and strategic acquisitions in Real Estate Services. Despite challenges from dry conditions affecting retail product margins, the company saw improved earnings across most sectors, including real estate and financial services. The outlook for the second half of FY25 remains positive, with expectations of strong livestock demand and potential growth in the regional residential property market.

More about Elders Limited

Elders Limited is an Australian agribusiness company that operates in the agriculture industry, providing a range of products and services including livestock, real estate, and financial services. The company focuses on supporting the agricultural sector with a strong presence in livestock, real estate services, and financial products.

YTD Price Performance: -7.82%

Average Trading Volume: 812,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.26B

