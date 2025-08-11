Elbit Systems Secures $260 Million Contracts with Israel Ministry of Defense

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elbit Systems ( (IL:ESLT) ) has provided an update.

On August 11, 2025, Elbit Systems announced it was awarded two contracts totaling approximately $260 million to supply advanced airborne munitions to the Israel Ministry of Defense. This development underscores Elbit Systems’ commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the operational readiness of the Israel Defense Forces, potentially attracting global interest due to their relevance to emerging operational needs.

The most recent analyst rating on (IL:ESLT) stock is a Hold with a ILs450.00 price target.

More about Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company that develops, manufactures, and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains. The company is known for its advanced solutions that enhance security and safety, leveraging Israel’s technology ecosystem to address evolving battlefield challenges. Elbit Systems employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide and reported $1.9 billion in revenues for the first quarter of 2025.

YTD Price Performance: 60.91%

Average Trading Volume: 86,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: ILs75.54B

