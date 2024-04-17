Elbit Systems Delays Shareholders Meeting Again

Elbit Systems (IL:ESLT) has released an update.

Elbit Systems Ltd., a global high-tech company operating in defense and security, has announced a second postponement of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to address additional market feedback on the meeting’s agenda items. The new meeting date will be announced in due course, with a revised notice and proxy statement to be provided to shareholders according to legal requirements.

