Elbit Systems Announces Executive Pay Cuts and Meeting Postponement

Elbit Systems (IL:ESLT) has released an update.

Elbit Systems Ltd. has announced amendments to its compensation policy and CEO employment agreement, reducing the maximum annual bonus for the CEO to $2.5 million, down from the previously proposed $3 million. Furthermore, due to these changes, the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been rescheduled to April 18, 2024, to allow shareholders additional time to review the adjustments. These alterations aim to address market feedback and have been approved by the company’s Compensation Committee and Board.

