Elate Holdings Limited Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elate Holdings Limited ( (HK:0076) ) has provided an announcement.

Elate Holdings Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which was initially established in 2012. The committee is responsible for reviewing the board’s structure, size, and composition, identifying qualified individuals for board membership, and assessing the independence of non-executive directors. This update aims to enhance the company’s corporate strategy by ensuring a diverse and skilled board, which could positively impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Average Trading Volume: 1,668,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$137.9M

