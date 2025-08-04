Elate Holdings Limited Announces Change of Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Elate Holdings Limited ( (HK:0076) ).

Elate Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, announced a change in its auditor. BDO Limited resigned due to a disagreement over audit fees, and McMillan Woods (Hong Kong) CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor. The Board and Audit Committee believe McMillan Woods is well-suited for the role, considering its experience, service quality, and independence. The change is not expected to significantly impact the company’s annual audit for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

YTD Price Performance: -26.39%

Average Trading Volume: 3,124,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$114.7M

