Elastic Approves Key Proposals at Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Elastic ( (ESTC) ).

On September 30, 2025, Elastic N.V. held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Amsterdam, where ten proposals were voted on and passed. Key decisions included the appointment of Ashutosh Kulkarni and Steven Schuurman as directors, adoption of the company’s annual accounts, and the authorization of the board to issue shares and repurchase ordinary shares, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic directions.

The most recent analyst rating on (ESTC) stock is a Hold with a $95.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elastic stock, see the ESTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ESTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ESTC is a Neutral.

Elastic’s strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its score. However, ongoing profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on its valuation, limiting the overall score. The company’s robust cash flow management and strategic focus on AI provide a solid foundation for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on ESTC stock, click here.

More about Elastic

Elastic N.V. operates in the technology industry, primarily offering search and data analytics solutions. The company is known for its Elasticsearch platform, which is widely used for log and event data analysis, and has a strong market focus on providing scalable search solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,758,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.25B

Learn more about ESTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue