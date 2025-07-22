Eindec Corp. Ltd. Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eindec Corp. Ltd. ( (SG:42Z) ) has issued an announcement.

Eindec Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced changes in its board composition. Ms. Jiang Nan has been re-designated from a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director to an Independent Director, effective July 23, 2025. She will also assume the role of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and become a member of both the Audit and Nominating Committees. The board and the Nominating Committee have assessed Ms. Jiang’s independence and concluded that she meets the necessary criteria, ensuring her ability to exercise independent judgment in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

