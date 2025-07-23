Eiken Chemical Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4549) ) has provided an announcement.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. has completed the pay-in procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, as resolved in a recent board meeting. This disposal involves a total of 118,009 common shares, distributed among company officers and employees, with a total value of approximately 251 million yen, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is known for its innovative solutions and services in the chemical sector.

