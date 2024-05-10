Eguana Technologies Grapples with Financial Adjustments

Eguana Technologies (TSE:EGT) has released an update.

Eguana Technologies Inc. faces delays in filing its annual financial statements, alongside expected financial adjustments, including an additional credit loss of approximately $8 million, inventory impairment charges, and reclassification of debt. Despite these challenges, highlighted by a slow solar industry and liquidity management efforts, the company is working towards completing the filings by May 31, 2024, and has secured some cash via inventory returns.

