EEKA Fashion Initiates Share Purchase to Boost Stakeholder Value

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 250,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, reflecting a strategic move to benefit selected participants. The acquisition, executed at an average price of HK$8.40 per share, represents approximately 0.0355% of the company’s total shares in issue. This initiative underscores EEKA Fashion’s commitment to rewarding its stakeholders and enhancing shareholder value.

