EEKA Fashion Holdings Implements Share Purchase for Award Scheme

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited ( (HK:3709) ) has issued an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 1,079,500 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.1523% of the total shares in issue. This move is intended to benefit selected participants under the scheme, with the board retaining discretion over future share awards and purchases, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the fashion industry. It focuses on the design, production, and retail of fashion apparel and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 1,936,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.38B

